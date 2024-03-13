Jason Kelce just retired but, with the Eagles's off-season moves, it seems like he's regretting it. Saquon Barkley grabbed attention on Tuesday by departing the Giants to join the Eagles, their bitter divisional rival. Barkley isn't the only big move for the Eagles, as they were able to get C.J. Gardner-Johnson back to Philidelphia after his season with the Lions as well as Bryce Huff. But, the Barkley signing in particular has Kelce wondering if he made the wrong decision in stepping away from the game.
Jason Kelce and his brother Travis broached the topic of Barkley signing with the Eagles on their podcast New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
Jason said of the signing, “Huge signing for Philadelphia, and I'm happy for Saquon. You know, I'm not trying to talk trash, but you're coming to a team that has had a legitimate offensive line established for a long time. You also have a coach who's been there for a while, and they've proven success with almost every running back. So, Saquon is entering a good situation in Philadelphia. Social media has been non-stop, saying, ‘Jason, are you sure you want to retire?' I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'm pretty positive.' Even though, you know, I'm a little bit upset how we waited until I retired to make a move like this, but it's fine. It’ll work out great.”
Kelce also spoke honestly about his feelings regarding retirement and leaving the Eagles as they continue to build their roster to maintain their status as contenders in the league.
“This is what I'm regretting, I knew when I retired that I was going to miss just an outstanding season for the Philadelphia Eagles and it sucks it really does. I want to be a part of this so bad. I wish I could. But it doesn't suck in the way that I get to say hey, I'm a Philadelphian and I get to watch it and celebrate it just like everybody else so I'm excited for that.”