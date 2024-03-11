It's safe to say that Tiki Barber isn't a fan of Saquon Barkley's move to the Philidelphia Eagles. The New York Giants legend turned radio show co-host of the widely popular afternoon drive radio show Evan & Tiki did not hold back in his feelings about Barkly leaving the Giants to join Philadelphia.
“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us. Good luck, you’re dead to me.”
Barber explained why he was so disgusted with Barkley's decision to join the Giants, citing historical precedent.
“The fact that Saquon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his Giant history and legacy. Go to Baltimore, go to Houston, go to LA Chargers. Do not go to the Philadelphia Eagles, that appreciate and respect and reverence we have for you, Saquon, will be lost. Will be gone.”
Days before Barkley did decide to sign with the Giants, Barber publicly argued against it on the show last Thursday.
“I still want him here. The last thing I want him to do is go anywhere else. But if he goes to Philadelphia, I’m not even saying his name. I might not say his name again.”
Barkley inked a three-year contract with the Eagles valued at $37.75 million, including $26 million guaranteed, as reported by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. In the 2023 offseason, Barkley and the Giants were close to sealing a long-term deal but fell short by a few million dollars, leading Barkley to play on the franchise tag last season. This year, there were no contract discussions between Barkley and the Giants. They opted to allow Barkley to explore the market and determine his worth, which led to him signing with their NFC rival.
Barber's remarks are far from random. The Eagles and Giants are fierce divisional rivals who last clashed in the 2022-2023 playoffs, with the Eagles triumphing over their adversary 38-7 en route to the NFC Title Game. According to a CBS News article that was released prior to the 2023 divisional round showdown between the Eagles and Giants, the two teams had faced off more than 200 times, with the Eagles holding a slight edge over the Giants in the overall series.
Saquon Barkley's free-agent decision will surely add even more intensity to this rivalry and make their matchups in the 2024 season a must-see TV event