It seems like Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is getting into problems with a lot of folks, including his defensive coordinator. Also, he’s had a few words with fans. And the latter is something former Eagles standout Jason Kelce got real about in regards to the coach taunting fans, according to the New Heights’ YouTube page.

“Listen it’s a lose-lose operation when you start going back and forth with fans,” Kelce said. “It’s tough, it’s never going to be seen right. It only empowers people to talk more trash because they know they’re getting to you. We talked about this with Joey Bosa at the Link, fish on, fish on, we got him. Like you can’t do it, it’s just not going to help.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni under fire

The Eagles are above water at 3-2, but it doesn’t seem like they’re headed in a good direction. After opening the season by beating Green Bay, they coughed one up against the Falcons, barely beat the Saints, and got pounded by the Buccaneers. And then on Sunday they barely outlasted a bad Browns team.

Division play begins Sunday against the Giants, and the fan encounter has become a distraction for a team that doesn’t need such things as they try to find their overall footing. Kelce denied defending Sirianni’s actions.

“I said this on Monday night people are like oh you’re defending Nick,” Kelce said. “I’m not defending him. I think he shouldn’t be doing this. Like I don’t think that that’s right. But at the same time I will defend him that he needs to be emotional. He needs to be passionate. That’s when he’s a better coach and he knows that and the team knows that. I think that directing it in the right way is what we want to see and I think for the majority of the game that’s what you saw.”

Even though he’s retired, Kelce’s voice still carries weight with the Eagles’ franchise. He is considered one of the more popular players for the Eagles in recent memory.

Fortunately, Sirianni admitted he could have taken a different approach, according to a post on X by NFL writer Chris Franklin.

“Just excited, just excited to get the win” Sirianni said with a smile. “Our fans created a couple of false starts that really helped us win this football game. I appreciate the Linc’s support.”