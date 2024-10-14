After securing a 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was filmed jawing at fans on the sidelines. After being questioned about the nature of that conversation and the heat from the media settled down, Sirianni expressed he was “sorry and disappointed” about directing energy at fans, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Sirianni first described his words with fans as excitement for a win.

“Just excited, just excited to get the win,” Sirianni said with a smile. “Our fans created a couple of false starts that really helped us win this football game. I appreciate the Linc's support.”

With the win, the Eagles improved their record to 3-2 and are now second in the NFC East just behind the 4-2 Washington Commanders.

Nick Sirianni is floundering what little goodwill he has left with Eagles

Fair or not, the expectations are extremely high with the Philadelphia Eagles. To some extent, the pressure on this franchise may even stem from Sirianni's early success after joining as the team's head coach in 2021. Unfortunately, Philadelphia kind of fell apart down the stretch last season, resulting in an unexpected Wild Card exit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But at this level, it's Super Bowl or bust.

ESPN's Damien Woody also criticized the Eagles head coach for stooping to that level by talking to fans.

“This dude is a clown. Like seriously,” Woody said as the panel nodded in agreement. “You’re going to seriously talk trash to the fans? Your own fans? Listen, people come out here and pay big money to come out and watch you put a product on a field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you. And you’re going to get all in your feelings because fans are booing you because your team stinks? Bro, come on.

“And then you’re going to bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow over what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don’t have any respect for what this man is doing. Y'all barely beat the god-awful Cleveland Browns, and then you want to talk trash to the fans. Get the hell out of here.”

The NFL isn't a kind business. Even in a tight win against the Browns, a playoff team last year, someone is always watching and ready to criticize. Coaches are held to a different standard, and having a thick skin is part and parcel of the business.

Sirianni and the Eagles have a road matchup against the New York Giants is on tap for Week 7 on Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.