Jason Kelce is back for his 13th season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's safe to say that he and his Eagles teammates will be looking for revenge after coming up just short in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the focus for the team and Kelce is obviously on the 2023 season for now, it looks like Kelce isn't ready to turn the page from 2022 just yet.

Kelce was one of the best centers in the NFL yet again in 2022, as he earned his fifth first-team All Pro selection and his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl. It was a fantastic season for the Eagles as a whole, and it was recently revealed that Kelce will be teaming up with Prime Video to release a documentary following him throughout Philly's run to the Super Bowl last year.

This is fun: Prime Video is announcing a greenlight order for “Kelce,” a documentary that follows #Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce through the 2022-23 season. The doc, which premieres Sept. 12 on @PrimeVideo, is produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films. pic.twitter.com/eWAFVxmrUI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

The 2022 campaign was an exciting time for the Eagles, as they emerged as a Super Bowl contender again from virtually out of nowhere, and very nearly ended up winning a championship when all was said and done. Seeing the season through the lens of Jason Kelce, one of the team's most popular players, will surely be something that catches fans' attention.

While it will be great to get a closer look at the 2022 campaign, it's clear that Kelce and the Eagles are focused on not just making it back to the Super Bowl in 2023, but finding a way to win it all this time around. After another strong offseason of work, they surely appear to be one of the favorites to do so, and Kelce would surely like to add another ring to his collection before he calls it a career.