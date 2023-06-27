The Philadelphia Eagles were oh-so-close to winning the Super Bowl last season. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philly was able to go toe-to-toe with the monstrous offense of the team. Unfortunately, some costly mistakes late in the game cost the team a chance to take the lead late in the game. Because of that, Philly's Super Bowl bid fell just short.

However, defeat breeds desire in competitive people. Jason Kelce, the Eagles' long-time center, revealed that Jalen Hurts still beats himself up over some of his mistakes during the game. Hurts isn't the only one hurting about that loss, though: Kelce is also hurting, and he's ready to fight again for a chance at glory, per NBC Sports.

“Having lost one now, I think for sure — you can try and not let that be a factor, but man, the hunger and the desire to get back there and finish it, even though it’s going to be a completely new season, new set of guys and not the same team, you can’t help but that be a factor,”

The Kelce family knows how much losing a Super Bowl can fuel your desire to win. Jason's younger brother, Travis, lost his first-ever Super Bowl appearance when they went up against the New England Patriots. Since then, Travis has won two Super Bowls, including the most recent one against his brother's Eagles.

This wasn't Kelce's first shot at a Super Bowl chip. In fact, Kelce was part of the legendary Eagles squad that conquered Tom Brady's Patriots in 2017. Still, more is more, and Jason Kelce probably wants more than one trophy in his case.