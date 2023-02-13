The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t put the finishing touches on their breakout 2022 campaign in Super Bowl 57, as they ended up losing 38-35 in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a crushing defeat for the Eagles considering how much they managed to accomplish this season, and how they actually had control for long stretches of the game.

The Eagles took the lead early, and while the Chiefs managed to stay close, they didn’t end up taking their first lead of the game until the fourth quarter. Philly managed to tie the game at 35 late in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs put it on ice by driving down the field and kicking a game-winning field goal with just under ten seconds to go.

It was a valiant effort by Jalen Hurts and the offense, and while nobody is saying anyone went out and completely threw this game away for Philadelphia, it’s clear that there were some players who did not deliver like they were expected to in this game. Let’s take a look at three such players and see why they deserve their fair share of the blame for this crushing loss.

3. Miles Sanders

For the most part, everyone on the Eagles delivered on offense. Well, everyone but Miles Sanders, who managed to make virtually no contribution in this game from start to finish. Sanders is the lead running back in an offense that constantly rotates its running backs, but considering the 2022 season Sanders just put together (259 CAR, 1269 YDS, 11 TD) much more was expected of him.

Sanders only received seven carries after fumbling the ball out of bounds on the first play of the game, and he only turned that into 16 yards on the ground, good for a paltry 2.3 yards per carry. It’s not as if the Chiefs were dominating the Eagles ground game, as Hurts picked up 70 yards and three touchdowns on his 15 carries either. Sanders just didn’t do anything in this game.

Sanders also didn’t make any impact as a receiver, which isn’t atypical for him, but is just another knock on what was a poor game for him. The Eagles still scored 35 points even without Sanders’ contributions, but it’s fair to wonder what could have been had he delivered like he was expected to for Philly in this game.

2. James Bradberry

There’s no sense beating around the bush here; James Bradberry’s holding call on JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Chiefs game-winning drive cost the Eagles a shot to send this game to overtime, or even win it with one last drive in the fourth quarter. It’s not the sole reason why Philadelphia lost, but it was the final nail in the coffin for the Eagles.

Bradberry finished with five tackles on the night, but he also struggled to cover Smith-Schuster as the game went on, as JuJu finished with seven catches for 53 yards, most of which came in the second half. The Eagles were having success doubling Travis Kelce because Bradberry and Darius Slay were able to hold up on the outside, but Bradberry began to falter as the game wore on.

The Chiefs got pretty much whatever they wanted in the second half, and Bradberry played a role in the secondary’s struggles throughout the second half. He will be remembered for committing the tough penalty that may have cost Philly this game, but Bradberry’s woes began earlier than that, earning him a spot on this list.

1. The Eagles entire defensive line

The problem with blaming Bradberry for this loss is that this game was all Eagles in the first half, and it would have stayed that way had Philly’s defensive line held up in the second half. Instead, they got absolutely crushed by the Chiefs offensive line in the biggest game of the season, and they are the most guilty party for this Super Bowl loss.

Philadelphia has had one of the most lethal pass rushing units throughout the season, but they failed to sack Patrick Mahomes a single time in this one, and only registered five quarterback hits on the night. On the ground, Kansas City managed to pick up 158 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, with Philly’s defensive line once again having no answer for the Chiefs.

It was tough to see one of the Eagles greatest strengths completely let them down when they needed them the most. This d-line/o-line battle supposed to be a very favorable matchup for Philadelphia, but instead, it turned out to be what cost them a championship. Rather than single out one specific player, it feels right to include the whole group, and they are the group most deserving of blame for Philly’s Super Bowl defeat.