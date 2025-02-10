The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia won their second Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, defeating Kansas City 40-22 in a lopsided game. One Eagles defender had a sassy answer to an awkward question after Super Bowl 59.

Eagles DT Jordan Davis dropped a blunt message for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl 59. Davis was asked if Super Bowl 59 chipped away at Mahomes' mythical status as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

“We don’t care what the hell he does,” Davis said after the game, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “This was about us doing our job. He’ll have other opportunities coming back next year. But, tonight, this was ours.”

The reporter in question picked a bad time to ask that question. Philadelphia wants the spotlight on themselves, rightfully so, after winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history. It seems like Davis took offense to trying to include Mahomes in the narrative, when it should be about the Eagles.

Jordan Davis, as well as the entire Eagles defense, had a great game against the Chiefs. Davis logged two total tackles and had one sack.

It's like they always say: defense wins championships.

Jalen Hurts gives credit to Eagles defense after blowout win in Super Bowl 59

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ended up winning Super Bowl MVP. However, he did not hog all of the credit for himself.

Hurts went out of his way to praise his defense after they demolished the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

“Defense wins championships. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we're able to do what we do. We've always said it's about being able to win in different ways. We've been dominant in the run game. We've been efficient in the passing game. We've just done what needed to be done,” Hurts said after the game.

Hurts is right to give credit to his defense, as they had one of the best Super Bowl performances in recent memory.

Philly's defense logged six sacks and three turnovers, including a pick-six by rookie CB Cooper DeJean. The Eagles absolutely shut down the Chiefs during the first half, limiting them to zero points. Don't be tricked by the box score, Philadelphia's defense dominated this game for an entire 60 minutes.

Now the Eagles can move on to celebrating their big win.