There were many who doubted Jalen Hurts' ability to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the promised land. But those doubters are awfully quiet now, that's for certain. The Eagles managed to break through in Super Bowl 59, preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from being the first team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls thanks to a defensive masterclass that led to a 40-22 victory. In the end, it was Hurts who received the ultimate individual validation as he was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award.

Many have chronicled Hurts' journey to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. And for the Eagles quarterback to get it done in the big game, two years after getting his heart broken by the Chiefs themselves, is nothing short of a cause for celebration for fans.

“The Eagles are World Champs! Jalen Hurts is Super Bowl MVP! What a night! Doubters are certified 🤡 Best night ever !” wrote @yesterday977 on X, formerly Twitter.

“Hurts set the Super Bowl record for a QB with 72 yards and he was MVP. We have to start giving rushing yards as much respect as passing yards for QB's. Esp in MVP conversations,” @Peak_Process added.

“I am so happy for Jalen Hurts. There is no one in sports who is more undeservingly hated and disrespected. It has never made any sense and tonight finally those irrational losers have been put to rest. He always plays well when he has to. Super Bowl MVP. An exquisite performance,” @warsoncentz_ furthered.

Eagles fans shower Jalen Hurts with praise

The political landscape in the United States is fraught at the moment, to say the least, and for some members of the African-American community, witnessing Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles to victory against the Chiefs is such a validating moment.

“I indeed did cry with the help of half a bottle of White Henny when they handed Jalen Hurts that Trophy and MVP…. This is such a great night to be BLACK and a EAGLES fan 😭🦅,” @ohNah_bigfella wrote.

“So proud of Jalen hurts MVP superbowl winner 🏆 black QB,” @BlackJesus_AK47 added.

“Despite the fact that most NFL players are Black, only 7.5% of NFL agents are Black. Trailblazer Nicole Lynn is making history as the ONLY Black female agent in the league! 🏆 Congrats to this game-changer and her superstar client, MVP Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles,” @blackexpollence furthered.

“Jalen Hurts , another black Quarterback who won a Superbowl on Black history month, it is one of the best thing that could’ve happened in the NFL,” @mitchyritch expressed.