The Philadelphia Eagles got a win coming off their bye week, but few would call it a “get right” performance. Nick Sirianni's squad squeaked out a 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns, a team many consider the worst in the NFL, led by the league's worst quarterback in Deshaun Watson. Eagles fans were not pleased throughout the performance, as boos rained down from the stands.

Sirianni appeared to take exception to a group of fans postgame, yelling in their direction and putting his finger to his ear.

ESPN's Damian Woody ripped the head coach for his behavior following Philadelphia's subpar performance.

“This dude is a clown. Like seriously,” Woody said as the panel nodded in agreement. “You’re going to seriously talk trash to the fans? Your own fans? Listen, people come out here and pay big money to come out and watch you put a product on a field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you. And you’re going to get all in your feelings because fans are booing you because your team stinks? Bro, come on.

“And then you’re going to bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow over what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don’t have any respect for what this man is doing. Y'all barely beat the god-awful Cleveland Browns, and then you want to talk trash to the fans. Get the hell out of here.”‘

Sirianni's antics amid another disappointing performance will only add to questions about his job security.

Are Nick Sirianni's Eagles days numbered?

Sirianni's seat has been warming since a historic collapse during the second half of last season. Entering Sunday's matchup, his team had lost eight of its last 11 games, the last of which was an embarrassing 33-16 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

The Eagles head coach dodged questions about his interaction with the home fans postgame.

“Just excited to get the win,” he told the Athletic's Brooks Kubena. “It’s hard to win in this league, so we’re excited to get the win. Our fans created a couple of false starts that really helped us win this football game. But just excited to get this win and appreciate The Linc’s support.”

Philadelphia's nail-biter against Cleveland and Sirianni's questionable decision to go at fans will do little to quell concerns about whether he is the right man for the job. The Eagles will look to put together a more convincing performance when they travel up I-95 for a Week 7 road matchup with the New York Giants.