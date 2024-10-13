Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles came away with a narrow 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. But the real fireworks came as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

With less than a minute left in the game and a win guaranteed, Sirianni was seen chirping fans in the stands, via Fox Sports. While it's unclear to see exactly what Sirianni said, it's undeniable that his emotions were running hot. He could have been yelling at Browns fans, as cameras didn't capture their faces. However, the Eagles were playing a home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

After the game, Sirianni was asked about his fan interaction. The head coach brushed it off and didn't claim any beef with the fans. He went on to thank those in attendance for their support, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com.

“Just excited, just excited to get the win” Sirianni said with a smile. “Our fans created a couple of false starts that really helped us win this football game. I appreciate the Linc's support.”

The win moved Philadelphia to 3-2 on the season. However, it certainly wasn't a perfect game. The Eagles gained 372 yards of total offense with 116 of it coming on the ground. Jalen Hurts completed 16-of-25 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

While the defensive held Cleveland to 244 yards of total offense, the Browns stayed close throughout the entire game. Outside of their 10-0 lead with seven minutes left in the second quarter, Philadelphia never held a two score advantage. The Browns were forced to kick a late field goal due to a penalty, cutting the score to 20-16. The Eagles didn't give them another opportunity to score, but it's fair to wonder what the outcome of the game would've been should that field goal have been a touchdown.

In the end, Nick Sirianni and Eagles fans will take a victory. But they both know Philadelphia will need to play better to be true contenders. Sirianni may be loving the fans now, but a couple more poor performances could have more hecklers setting their sights on the head coach.