After spending the week listening to fans question his playbook, question his team's ceiling, and ultimately question his job for the umpteenth time this season, Nick Sirianni got his revenge in Week 15 when the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely went off through the air against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hitting nearly 300 yards on the way to a commanding win over the best team in the AFC North.

Players chirped about the effort, including the man who threw the game, Jalen Hurts, and fans and pundits alike eagerly waited to see what Sirianni would say on the subject, be it a bold declaration or something more measured.

Well, his comments can be summed up in five simple words: the passing game is back.

… wait, that's it? The most talkative coach in the NFL only had five words to say after his best win of the season? No, he said more, and yeah, he was pretty fired up to deliver them.

“I would actually say to look at how efficient we’ve been passing the ball for the last nine weeks, through this little stretch that we’ve been in. I think it kind of gets a little bit blown out of proportion. Jalen’s quarterback rating has been over 100 most of the games. I don’t know what he was today, but most of the games he’s been over 100. We’re averaging 8.5-plus in the pass game,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I just think a little bit has been blown out of proportion because we’ve been running the ball so well. There’s only so many yards you’re going to get in a game. You can’t have all the yards rushing and have a passing game, or have all the yards in the passing game [either]. I think we’ve been super efficient. Today we needed our passing game even more. I know you guys may look at yards a lot. It was just another good day for the passing game because I think we’ve been super efficient. Like I don’t think you understand how hard it is to have that yards per attempt number, that quarterback rating, and take care of the ball and be explosive, which we’ve been.

“So, yeah, today was really good. We threw for more yards, so I know that’s going to be — h*ll, the passing game is back. I don’t think the passing game was anywhere. I think it’s been a little bit blown out of proportion because of how efficient we’ve been. You guys will check the numbers after I say that, and you’ll probably agree.”

Is Sirianni on the money? Did the Eagles get unfairly categorized as a poor throwing team because of one below-average game? Or did the team simply see no reason to throw the ball as often as they did before Week 15, as they won (almost) every game with ease and were able to control the time of possession with Saquon Barkley's impressive play? It's tough to say, but after his team's incredible effort, it's safe to say Sirianni deserves to be feeling himself, at least for the night.