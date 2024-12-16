As the Philadelphia Eagles gained their 12th win of the season, it came courtesy of quarterback Jalen Hurts and the passing game. Even with the Eagles enduring drama courtesy of teammate Brandon Graham, it didn't distract them from hitting the main objective. Following the game, Hurts said via ESPN that sometimes, sticking to the air attack is what works.



“The approach was a little different this week,” Hurts said.” The grass will be green where you water it, and we decided to water [the pass game], and you kind of saw the fruits of our labor in that.”

The tension began after Philadelphia's close win against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver AJ Brown and Hurts weren't the happiest with each other. As a result, Graham made the tension between the two offensive players known. However, the former Ole Miss football wide receiver heightened the Eagles drama by calling himself “The Joker.”

Despite the unnecessary noise, it didn't prevent the duo from maintaining their chemistry. On the day, Hurts had 290 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. His top receiver had himself a day, too. Brown had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. His effort gives him his fifth 100+ receiving-yard game on the season. It marks Brown's first 100+ yard game since Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Will the Eagles drama between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown continue?

If wins do anything, they can dismiss any problems within a team or between players. Although the Eagles drama has been dropped, the connection between Hurts and Brown hasn't. While the receiver hasn't had his best season from a statistical point of view, his connection has been impressive. On the season, he has 946 yards and five touchdowns, even after missing three weeks with an injury.

The duo dismissed the report and even called out Graham for blowing the situation out of proportion. Regardless if there are problems, fans wouldn't know. The 12-2 and being tied for the No. 1 seed in the NFC is a convincing metric. Interestingly enough, Brown's agent commented on the Eagles drama between Hurts and the receiver. She threw a joke at the matter and it seems that all parties have moved on.

However, for Philadelphia to continue their success, they'll need the air attack on full display. Their next three opponents are all NFC East rivals. The Washington Commanders pose the biggest threat to the Eagles. Despite a 26-18 win in Week 11, the matchup could pose a pivotal one for both sides.