Nick Sirianni has heard the complaints about Brian Johnson and the Eagles offense, and he took a second to defend Philly's top unit

With a 9-1 record, which is the best in the NFL, you would think that everything is well for the Philadelphia Eagles. And while they have dominated their opponents this year, they haven't appeared to be capable of reaching the same heights that they reached last season. Nick Sirianni has heard those complaints, and it's safe to say he wasn't too fond of them.

After losing both their offensive coordinator (Shane Steichen) and defensive coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) this past offseason, it was clear that there was going to be some changes on both sides of the ball. That resulted in Brian Johnson taking over the offense, and the unit has had some struggles throughout the season. Despite that, Sirianni called out fans who are criticizing the offense, saying their concerns are simply “silly”.

Are there concerns about the #eagles offense? Or first year OC Brian Johnson? Well, Nick Sirianni calls that criticism "silly". Here's what Johnson does for this offense and Jalen Hurts in my report on @nflgameday on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/BLqtrYOHsq — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 26, 2023

Even with these complaints, it's worth noting that the Eagles are still one of the top offenses in the league. They are ninth in yards per game and fifth in points per game, even though they haven't really had to go full throttle in half of their games. When you are blowing teams out, the numbers will get skewed over the course of the season.

Philadelphia's offense hasn't performed at their peak because they really haven't had to to this point. That will change at some point, and when it does, there's no doubt this team will step up to the challenge. Nick Sirianni clearly isn't all that concerned with the offense at this point, and if he's happy with what he sees on the field, then Eagles fans everywhere should be in the same boat as him.