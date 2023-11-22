Nick Sirianni did not hold back when he celebrated in the tunnel after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Week 11.

The Philadelphia Eagles finally got some measure of revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in Week 11, as they took down the AFC West team in a Super Bowl rematch, 21-17. It felt more than just a regular-season game victory for Philly, especially to head coach Nick Sirianni, who did not shy away from talking trash to Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium after the contest.

“Hey, I don’t hear s**t anymore Chiefs fans,” Sirianni shouted at Kansas City fans as he was walking in the tunnel. “See ya!” he added.

"I DON'T HEAR SHIT ANYMORE CHIEFS FANS. SEE YA!" Nick Sirianni was fired up last night pic.twitter.com/Mul1IlKqlM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 22, 2023

Chiefs fans likely did not like how the Eagles sideline boss handled himself at that moment, as it was not particularly gracious, but it can't be denied that Sirianni earned the right to at least celebrate. Just imagine all the unfavorable takes he's been enduring ever since the Eagles lost in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs. At least for one moment, it felt perfect for Sirianni to let it all out and just dance all over frustrated Chiefs fans.

Sirianni and the Eagles nearly had nothing to celebrate after that game but a downfield blunder late in the contest by Marquez Valdes-Scantling doomed the Chiefs' chances of beating Philadelphia again. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles with two rushing touchdowns, while Philly's defense did just enough to keep Kansas City's high-flying attack from going off. DeVonta Smith also had 99 receiving yards on six receptions and eight targets.

With a 9-1 record and a four-game win streak going for them, Sirianni and the Eagles fly back home for a game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.