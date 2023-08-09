The scariest thing for any football fan to hear is that their starting QB is injured. The starting QB job is the most important position in all of football, after all. Title hopes have been destroyed by one injury to their QB. Naturally, Philadelphia Eagles fans are concerned about their star quarterback Jalen Hurts potentially suffering an injury.

As it turns out, though, Hurts has a quirk in his game that allows him to avoid injuries like they're the plague. Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson talked about the team's plans to protect their QB, per NBC Sports.

“We always take into consideration how much we’re putting him (Jalen Hurts) in harm’s way, specifically in the run game,” Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said in his Tuesday press conference. “There are some things that naturally happen throughout the course of a game or throughout the course of a play where it becomes second reaction football. But Jalen has always had a great feel for avoiding contact and being able to get himself down in certain situations.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Eagles have schemed an offense that maximizes Jalen Hurts' dual-threat skillset. However, there's a prevailing notion that running quarterbacks tend to be more injury-prone. After all, a run play is often physical. Running backs tend to be often injured, and it's not hard to see how that same phenomenon will apply to run-heavy QBs. Look at Lamar Jackson, for example, or even dating back to players like Cam Newton.

Thankfully, it seems like Hurts has his priorities straight. With so much of the offense revolving around the Eagles QB, he'd do well to protect himself from injury. We'll see how the star performs in his second season as a star.