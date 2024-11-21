Though it may be a bit too early to do a full-on redraft of the 2023 NFL rookie class, if one decided to pursue that undertaking, it's safe to say Georgia Bulldogs first rounder Jalen Carter certainly would go off the board higher than pick ten to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A dominant interior presence who has immediately taken over the three-technique spot from future Hall of Famer Fletcher Cox, Carter famously played every single snap for the Eagles in Week 11 and is on pace for the best season of his career by every definable margin.

And yet, Carter isn't the only first round pick out of Georgia on the Eagles' roster, let alone the only first round pick out of Georgia fron the 2023 NFL draft class.

Discussing how the Eagles' other 2023 Georgia draft pick, Nolan Smith, has played for Philadelphia in 2024, Nick Sirianni gave the second-year edge rusher a rave review, as he likes the way the under-sized edge approaches the game of football.

“What a guy that’s been able to handle the ups and downs. Not getting a lot of reps early on in his career because of the depth we had at that position, to now really being a big time contributor. Patience. Patience of everybody. Hey, it takes time. If you’ve got the right people, like Nolan is – Nolan deeply cares about being good at football. Nolan loves football. Nolan is as tough as we’ve got. One of the toughest guys we’ve got on this football team. He plays as hard as anybody in the National Football League. And he’s got great skill,” Sirianni told reporters.

“When you have those characteristics as a person, God willing, you’ll reach your ceiling. I think he keeps getting better because of the skill he has and who he is as a person. I think we want things to happen right away at all times. I’m guilty of that. I think we all are. But development and getting better every day, there is a process, and it takes time. I think what you’ve seen is him putting his head down, working every day, regardless of what the circumstances are. And you’ve seen him get better. Now he’s contributing big time to our success.”

Initially questioned as a three-down lineman for his slight weight and wirey build, Smith has really come into his own in 2024, picking up 3.5 sacks in just 231 defensive snaps while playing surprisingly well as a run-blocking outside linebackers off the edge. And the best part? He's earned the trust of his defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, who isn't exactly the easiest person to make a fan.

Vic Fangio appreciates what Nolan Smith brings to the Eagles

Discussing Smith's play during his own weekly media session before Week 12, Fangio complimented how the collegiate Buldog has played for the Birds in 2024, which has been effective regardless of down or distance.

“Yeah, Nolan has been doing well. Obviously, speed and athleticism are his forte, which is good. We need that. And he’s been able to offset being kind of small for an edge position,” Fangio told reporters. “To really work on being physical enough to play the run, play in his blocks, and I think he and [Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Coach Jeremiah Washburn] Wash has done a good job with him to get to where he’s competitively good enough to play the run.”

Currently ranking third on the team in snaps from an edge rusher behind Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, Smith's ability to play good run defense and still be an effective pass rusher when the situation presents itself has clearly made the 30th pick in the 2023 NFL draft into a favorite of Fangio. If he continues to improve with each passing game, it's safe to say the Eagles will be in good hands when BG retires at the end of the season.