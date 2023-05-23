Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While Jalen Carter was the most polarizing prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class, Howie Roseman had no problem trading up and selecting him at No. 9. Roseman went more into detail about Carter’s selection and why the Eagles are confident in the defensive lineman’s success.

Holding a premier position in the Eagles front office since 2010, Roseman has overseen plenty of drafts. He admits that he has made mistakes and been too cute at times. In Carter, Philadelphia wanted a player they knew could produce results. And for all of Carter’s off field problems, Roseman believes the Eagles are the perfect organization to help him grow, via Pro Football Talk.

“Where we’re in the draft at that moment, we felt like that was the right thing to do to get Carter here,” Roseman said. “Obviously we know the story and background behind Jalen.”

“We don’t feel so confident in our abilities to to know that we can make everything right, but we do feel like in this specific situation that we have a good environment, we do think Jalen loves football, he wants to be great,” Roseman continued. “So we’re excited to get him here and work from there.”

Jalen Carter was once in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. However, his arrest for racing and reckless driving pushed him down draft boards. Still, the Eagles moved up one spot to take the former Georgia standout.

Howie Roseman thinks Carter is right where he belongs. After making draft mistakes in the past, Roseman thinks the Eagles nailed it with their selection of Carter.