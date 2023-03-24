The Philadelphia Eagles have found a potential replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the secondary. The defending NFC champions and free agent safety Terrell Edmunds on Friday agreed to terms on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Safety Terrell Edmunds and the #Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per league sources. The former first-round pick started 75 games over five years with the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XJOa9P5AGP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023

Edmunds’ addition comes after Gardner-Johnson, a standout in the defensive backfield on Philadelphia’s run to Super Bowl LVII, signed a one-year, $8 million with the Detroit Lions earlier this week. Gardner-Johnson finished his lone season in the City of Brotherly Love with 67 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

While Edmunds hasn’t quite reached those heights since the Steelers made him a late first-round pick in 2018, he’s nevertheless carved out a niche as an impactful starter. The 26-year-old has played at least 15 games in all five of his NFL seasons, starting 75 of 79 contests. Edmunds finished 2022 with 70 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and five deflected passes.

Expect Edmunds, brother of Buffalo Bills like back Tremaine Edmunds and former Steelers running back Trey Edmunds, to step into a major role with Philadelphia next season at safety. The team already spent big to retain cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay, one of many reasons the Eagles were unable to bring back Gardner-Johnson despite offering him a multi-year deal.

Edmunds will likely slot in at strong safety in Philadelphia, leaving general manager Howie Roseman and the front office tempted to add a free safety in free agency or the NFL draft.