The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon but the feelings of disgust for him following the team’s Super Bowl loss still remain. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, in a tweet he quickly deleted, took a shot right at Gannon.

Responding to a clip of Gannon explaining what went wrong for the Eagles in the second half of the Super Bowl, in which they allowed 24 points, Gardner-Johnson called out his former coach. “You ain’t put us in position to make plays,” he said with an emoji of a man shrugging.

CJGJ called out Gannon but then deleted the tweet 😳 pic.twitter.com/AIeEGaMAFy — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 1, 2023

Gannon, who had a rocky 2022 season, turned in one of his worst-ever performances as a defensive coordinator in the Super Bowl. Although the field’s poor conditions played a small part in it, Gannon wasn’t able to adjust enough to the Kansas City Chiefs offense, allowing them to score on every possession they had in the second half. He admitted that he “obviously could have done a better job of coaching a couple of things” at that point of the game.

In addition to Gannon’s departure, Shane Steichen left his post as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator to become the Indianapolis Colts’ next head coach. Philadelphia found their respective replacements by hiring new DC Sean Desai away from the Seattle Seahawks and elevating quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to OC. He got a huge endorsement from Jalen Hurts prior to moving into his new role.

Gardner-Johnson is now a free agent (along with many others) and the Eagles will likely look to bring him back after a successful first year with the team.