As the Philadelphia Eagles attempt to keep pace with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders at the top of the NFC East, they'll likely need to do so with one of their most reliable offensive weapons out for the third consecutive game on Sunday afternoon.

Per ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert didn't practice on Thursday afternoon due to a hamstring, seemingly casting even more doubt on his availability this Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars come into the City of Brotherly Love. Goedert exited during the opening series of Philadelphia's Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns, and hasn't played since then.

Through four games in 2024, Dallas Goedert was on pace to set career highs in both receptions and yards, thanks in large part to a marquee performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 in which Goedert set personal bests in receptions (10) and receiving yards (170). The Jags have allowed ten-plus fantasy points to tight ends in each of their last four games, meaning Goedert could've been in line for another big day, this time against his former head coach Doug Pederson.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles continue to shake off 2023 late-season collapse

Now let me just say, before anyone gets too excited with this opening two month stretch of the season, I advise that you remember that last year after nine weeks, the Eagles were 8-1 and looked like they might be on their way to a second consecutive Super Bowl. That didn't turn out so well. But for as bad as the vibes were in Philadelphia over the course of the second half of the 2023 season, it seems as if the Eagles have shaken that off and are now riding good vibes to a 5-2 start.

By no means is this team perfect, but it should be noted that the Eagles:

Are one of six teams ranked in the top ten in both points scored and points allowed per game. Are one of three teams ranked in the top ten in both total yards and yards allowed per game. Have had their three top pass-catchers — AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert — miss at least one game due to injury. Have Jalen Hurts playing far more efficiently than he did last season. Have Saquon Barkley on pace for nearly 1,900 rushing yards.

Again, let's wait and see how this team plays in November and December before we make any hasty proclamations, but right now I think we can at least comfortably say this team feels like a more cohesive unit than they were last year.