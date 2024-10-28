Just moments after throwing an unforgettable Hail Mary touchdown to secure an 18-15 win at Northwest Stadium in front of a raucous Washington Commanders' crowd, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was as cool as the other side of the pillow. The 23-year-old signal-caller, with a relaxed smile, credited God, not himself, for the game's result when asked to describe the final play while speaking with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

“Nothing but God, man. Nothing but God. Without Him, I don't think I'd be playing this week. All glory to God!”

When asked about the difficulty of having to play through a rib injury, which caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Daniels remained nonchalant and plain-spoken.

“(There were a) lot of long hours, long days. I put myself in a position to go out here, but like I said, nothing but God.

“We keep fighting, we keep fighting. We've got a great locker room, great brotherhood. Nobody else I'd rather go to war with.”

Expand Tweet

Daniels finished the game with 326 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 21-of-38. He also added 52 rushing yards on eight carries.

Tremendous reactions to Daniels, Commanders' miracle Hail Mary win

In a moment of instant karma, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson played himself by taunting fans just seconds before the Hail Mary touchdown. To be the one to tip the pass to Noah Brown for the game-losing touchdown is instant justice. As Gen Z might say, he was doing too much.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of doing too much, but in the right way, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was pumped in the moments after the win.

Expand Tweet



Quinn spoke to the press after the game and took a moment to acknowledge and show respect to the team.

“In that locker room is a group of really tough people that genuinely care about one another, and play and coach for one another. That's a hard thing to assemble. It's not easy and it takes work. You've gotta go through tough nights like tonight, which at times was very frustrating. But to see this group stick together and to know we're never out of it; that's a really a big deal. So I wanted to acknowledge that.”

The 6-2 Commanders travel to New York in Week 9 to face the Giants for the second time this season. Washington beat New York in Week 2, 21-18.