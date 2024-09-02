The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. With just days to go before they take off, they are now dealing with a bizarre issue in the streets of Philadelphia. The Eagles' official account posted a statement saying they are trying to get an ad supporting 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris taken down.

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” they posted.

The URL on the fake advertisement is a real page on the official website. PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote brings you to a page that provides dates and websites for local elections. The counterfeiter has now taken that website and made people believe that the Eagles are supporting a presidential candidate.

This is not exactly the problem that ownership thought they would be dealing with. With only four days to go before the Eagles' opening game, the focus is now on this instead of the Packers. According to the team's official website, they are scheduled to take off on Wednesday.

With the contentious election coming, many people were upset by the ‘ad' before it was shot down. Fan reaction to the Eagles' announcement ranged from people celebrating it and others wanting the team to keep it up. With all of this behind them, it is almost time for football to finally start.

Expectations for the Eagles in 2024

While the public relations team fixes this problem back home, the team will head to South America. They play the Packers in a star-studded Week 1 matchup on Friday night. They are favored to win the NFC East despite the brutal end to their season. The Eagles lost six of their final seven games and were eliminated in the Wild Card Round last year.

When they get back from Brazil, the Eagles will face the Falcons on Monday Night Football. These two games will not be easy and will set the tone amid reports of division between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. This season has the opportunity to go off the rails for the Eagles despite their great odds and high expectations.

The offense will be led by their two great wide receivers. AJ Brown and Devonta Smith represent one of the best two-headed monsters in the league and should perform as such this year. When the ground game needs to pick up some slack, Saquon Barkley will be the bell cow. The former Giant behind the great offensive line should create a solid attack.

On defense, the Eagles have a new edge rusher in Bryce Huff from the New York Jets. They picked him up in free agency before trading Haason Reddick to the Jets. With Reddick's current contract situation, they are certainly glad that they made these moves. They must improve their defense over last year as they allowed the third-most points in the league.

Expect the Eagles to be a part of the conversation this season no matter what their record is. With Sirianni and Hurts dominating the national conversation, they must dominate on the field to keep their jobs for 2025.