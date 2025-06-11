After splitting time between the vacation chair and the practice field for much of the month of May, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles came together at the NovaCare Center for their lone day of mandatory minicamp.

While the session wasn't open to fans, reporters were given a chance to check in with Philly's finest to see who looked good, who didn't, and who fell somewhere in between.

Two players who really looked good in the context of an early June day? Well, during an appearance on WIP, Eliot Shorr-Parks gave his offensive and defensive MVPs of the game, which, unsurprisingly, included the Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts.

“They did a ton of team drills today. Jalen and the first-team offense were probably out on the field for 26-27 plays. Jalen had another really outstanding day. He was 20-21. I think he's 50-55 now in the three practices I've seen him. His best throw of the day was a deep touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It was seven on seven,” Shorr-Parks explained.

“It was probably about 30 yards out. DeVonta was open, but he hit him, and it was a touchdown. Outside of that, Jalen kind of looked how he has for the past three practices. In control, good decisions. The only incompletion he had today was a pass over the middle to AJ, which was broken up by a defender. So really good practice from him.”

Turning his attention to the opposite side of the field, the Eagles player who impressed ESP most was one fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the starting lineup: third-year cornerback Kelee Ringo.

“And then on the defensive side of the ball, I thought Kelee Ringo had an outstanding day today. He had a touchdown breakup in the corner of the end zone. I think it was McKee to Terrace Marshall in the back corner of the end zone. But the throw was good. Terrace Marshall got up for it, and Kelee met him at the high point and knocked the ball away,” Shorr-Parks noted.

“And then his best play of the day might have been a play where he didn't even get targeted. It was seven on seven. He was matched up one-on-one with AJ. When the ball came to Jalen, you could see he was looking at AJ. He wanted to go that way. But Kelee was stride for stride with AJ down the sideline and was right with him, and the ball wasn't thrown that way. So on the final day, where he gets to impress coaches, I thought Kelee had a really strong practice.”

Now, for Hurts, having a good camp is nothing new, as he didn't throw a pick all summer long for the Eagles' last training camp, and was similarly effective this spring. But for Ringo, who will be competing with Adoree' Jackson, McWilliams, and the rest of Philadelphia's defensive backs, leaving his coaches with a fantastic impression before they take some time off can only help his case to become Darius Slay's replacement on the outside.