This offseason, the Houston Texans made a big move when they acquired safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles. Gardner-Johnson is seen as a polarizing player by some due to his antics on the field, but there is no question that he is an impactful and productive player that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.

Despite getting traded away from the defending champs, Gardner-Johnson doesn't plan on being done winning rings. He took a subtle shot at Philadelphia for the trade before making a guarantee that will have Texans fans fired up, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston.

“I feel highly disrespected, but it’s a business,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Never was an All-Pro or Pro Bowl! Never! Led the league in interceptions. What more do you want?

“People say, ‘He’s a hazard, he’s this, he’s that.' I never been no hazard, bro. They got no real issues on me. That black ball ain’t going to work on me, because I got me a ring. I got me one. I got three more championships in me. I’m probably going to win the next three. I’m going to get me another Super Bowl this year. Just watch.”

The decision by the Eagles to trade the 2024 All-Pro was a controversial one, even though they are very deep in the secondary. They passed it off as a move to save salary cap space after giving new contracts to linebacker Zack Baun and running back Saquon Barkley while also having young guys ready to step into the safety spot and contribute.

However, Gardner-Johnson isn't buying that excuse as he gets his time with the Texans underway.

“It wasn’t about money,” Gardner-Johnson said. “If it was about money, everybody would have been gone. How can I say this the most respectful way? Saquon deserved it. Zack deserved it, but the reasons behind it, the fans don’t deserve that reason.

“It’s deeper than that. The fans don’t deserve, ‘It’s about the money,' because if that was the case, my contract was safe.”

Now, Gardner-Johnson will look to bring his best to DeMeco Ryans and a Texans defense that was fearsome in 2024. Despite the struggles of the Houston offense, and specifically the offensive line, it was still able to win the AFC South and make it to the Divisional Round on the back of one of the best defenses in football.

Gardner-Johnson should only add to that and make it an even more formidable unit in 2025.