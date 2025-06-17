Winning the Super Bowl is one thing. Staying on top in the NFL is something else entirely. As the Philadelphia Eagles head into the 2025 season, the margin for error shrinks. Every roster spot and dollar spent must justify itself. The team’s 90-man offseason roster is brimming with both proven veterans and hungry young talent. However, not everyone will make the final 53. A few surprising names could be on the chopping block as the team trims down ahead of Week 1.

Losses, Gains, and High-Stakes Expectations

After winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles have officially gone from the hunter to the hunted. Naturally, their loaded roster took a noticeable hit this offseason. That turnover included saying goodbye to key contributors like Josh Sweat, Darius Slay Jr, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Philadelphia didn’t recoup nearly as much as it lost during free agency. Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche offer depth on the edge, while AJ Dillon could be solid behind Saquon Barkley and a strong offensive line. The Eagles also re-signed All-Pro Zack Baun after a breakout year.

Despite what they lost, GM Howie Roseman put together a rather impressive 2025 draft class. The cream of the crop is former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He slid due to injury concerns but has transcendent upside. Pairing him with Baun could be absolutely scary.

Rookie Ty Robinson is well-built, too. His growth as an interior pass rusher could get him into the rotation behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

The Eagles took some hits this offseason, but they also gave a few licks back. Surely, they didn’t expect the road to a repeat wouldn’t be one that’s easily traveled. Now comes the hard part: choosing which pieces to keep and which to cut.

Here we'll try to look at the two Philadelphia Eagles players who may be in danger of getting cut after their 2025 minicamp.

1. On Thin Ice After Fizzling Out

One year ago, the Eagles thought they had pulled off a coup by landing Bryce Huff. After a 10-sack breakout campaign with the New York Jets in 2023, Huff looked like the perfect complement to their pass rush-heavy identity. That said, 2024 didn’t go as planned. Huff posted just 2.5 sacks in a season that felt more like a whimper than a roar. Despite playing in all 17 games, he often disappeared for stretches. That is just unacceptable for a player making $17 million per year.

Fast forward to this offseason, and the Eagles clearly aren’t banking on a bounce-back. They brought in Uche and Ojulari to fortify the edge. They also drafted highly-touted rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland. All three are faster, younger, and potentially more disruptive than Huff.

Cutting Huff wouldn’t be an easy pill to swallow, though. The Eagles would eat a jaw-dropping $29.3 million in dead cap if they release him outright. Still, at some point, results have to match investment. If Huff can’t prove his value in minicamp and preseason action, Roseman might try to trade him—even at a steep discount. If no team bites, don’t rule out a post-June 1 designation to soften the financial blow.

Article Continues Below

2. Too Talented, Too Redundant

In a vacuum, Jahan Dotson is a solid NFL wide receiver. He is quick in and out of breaks and savvy in the short-to-intermediate game. However, in Philadelphia’s offense, he may simply be a luxury they can no longer afford.

With AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith entrenched as the WR1 and WR2, Dotson’s role has always been capped. After two seasons in Philly with inconsistent usage and modest production, he’s dangerously close to becoming expendable. In fact, Dotson’s situation eerily mirrors those of Parris Campbell, Julio Jones, Zach Pascal, and Olamide Zaccheaus. All of those are third-option receivers who were ultimately cast aside.

This year, the Eagles also appear to be reshaping their WR depth chart through younger, cheaper talent. Guys like Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith could be on the rise. With quarterback Jalen Hurts expected to spread the ball around even more in 2025, the role of WR3 is losing its shine and relevance in Nick Sirianni’s offense.

Financially, Dotson isn’t a massive burden. However, cutting him before Week 1 saves the team $2.5 million in cap space. That matters as Philly tries to keep flexibility for in-season moves or contract extensions.

Tough Calls Lie Ahead

The Philadelphia Eagles are a championship team in transition—reloading while trying to repeat. That’s a high-wire act few franchises pull off successfully, and part of the challenge is knowing when to cut ties, even with once-prized veterans. Bryce Huff and Jahan Dotson may still have upside, but in a league driven by production, upside means little without results.

Minicamp and training camp will serve as their final auditions. If they can’t stand out in a loaded room, the Eagles won’t hesitate to make bold, even unpopular, moves. That’s the price of greatness—and Philly’s trying to stay great.