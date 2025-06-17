Before this step, Raley faced live hitters in a simulated setting. Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns confirmed that game action would follow shortly, and now here it is. The plan remains cautious. There’s no need to rush a 37-year-old arm back too soon, but if everything goes smoothly, the 30-day rehab window sets him up for a mid-summer comeback.

The timing couldn’t be better. The Mets are currently short on left-handed relief options. With A.J. Minter and Danny Young both out for 60 days and José Castillo the lone active southpaw in the pen, Raley’s return fills a critical need. Not only does he bring a reliable arm, but he also adds postseason experience and clubhouse leadership to a team trying to stay afloat in a competitive National League East.

When healthy, Brooks Raley is one of the Mets’ most dependable relievers. In 2023, he posted a 2.80 ERA across 66 appearances. Earlier last season, before his injury, he didn’t allow a single run in eight games. Those numbers underscore how important his presence is for a bullpen that has struggled to maintain consistency and depth.

Beyond the stat line, Raley’s comeback could impact the Mets’ trade deadline strategy. If he returns at full strength, the team may shift its bullpen priorities. Rather than hunting for left-handed relief, the Mets could focus on other areas of need. His recovery from the Tommy John surgery could also influence how the front office evaluates playoff readiness.

In all, Brooks Raley’s return to live action marks a turning point. It’s a welcome sight for a Mets squad desperate for stability in late innings. If his rehab continues without setbacks, the veteran could be back on a major league mound before the All-Star break, just in time to help shape the Mets’ second-half push.