Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles are not resting on their laurels. General Manager Howie Roseman and the front office have injected the roster with ten new rookies, many of whom are poised to challenge established veterans for significant roles. With a culture that encourages competition and development, several veterans enter the 2025 season knowing their jobs are far from guaranteed. Here are three Eagles veterans whose roles will be pushed hardest by the new rookie class.

Jordan Mailata Is The Anchor Under Siege

Jordan Mailata, the Eagles’ All-Pro left tackle and a key figure in their Super Bowl run, is no stranger to competition. The former rugby player has thrived in Philadelphia’s developmental system and now faces a new wave of challengers in the offensive line room. Mailata has openly welcomed the pressure, stating, “I told Myles and I told Cameron and I told Drew, I said, ‘I don’t care if you come for my job. If you’re going to be better than me, you’re going to be better than me. But I’m going to make it damn hard for you to reach that. I’m going to bring you along’”.

This mindset is being put to the test with the arrival of rookies Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams, both selected in the sixth round, and Drew Kendall, a versatile fifth-round center. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has a reputation for developing late-round picks into starters, and Mailata’s own journey is a testament to that philosophy. While Mailata’s starting job is safe for now, the rookies’ work ethic and talent are already making him push harder in practice. Their presence ensures Mailata cannot afford to coast, and any slip in performance could open the door for a changing of the guard.

Trevor Keegan Is Battling for a Spot on the Interior

Trevor Keegan, entering his second season, finds himself in a precarious position on the Eagles’ interior offensive line. After suiting up for just one game in 2024, Keegan now faces a crowded competition with the addition of Kenyon Green, a former first-round pick, and fifth-round rookie Drew Kendall. Both Green and Kendall are expected to get significant snaps at guard during OTAs and training camp.

Keegan’s lack of regular-season action last year has left his roster spot vulnerable. The Eagles’ commitment to building depth on the offensive line means that even young veterans like Keegan must prove themselves all over again. Kendall, in particular, brings versatility as he can play both guard and center, making him a valuable asset for the coaching staff. If Keegan cannot distinguish himself in camp, he could find himself on the outside looking in when the final 53-man roster is set.

Sydney Brown The Safety Who's Facing a New Challenger

Sydney Brown entered the offseason as the favorite to start alongside Reed Blankenship at safety. However, the Eagles’ selection of Andrew Mukuba in the third round has put Brown’s role in jeopardy. Mukuba, a dynamic defender from Texas, is praised for his instincts, ball skills, and coverage ability, having recorded five interceptions and seven pass breakups in his final college season.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system places a premium on smart, instinctive play in the secondary. While Brown boasts superior physical traits, the Eagles’ coaching staff has shown hesitation in trusting him with a full-time role. Mukuba, on the other hand, profiles as the more reliable and cerebral defender, making him a strong candidate to leapfrog Brown on the depth chart as early as training camp.

If the Eagles add a veteran safety like Justin Simmons, Mukuba could be eased into the lineup. But as things stand, Brown will need to impress in camp and preseason to hold onto his starting job. The rookie’s presence ensures there will be no complacency in the safety room, and the competition could bring out the best in both players.

The Eagles’ 2025 rookie class is already making waves, pushing established veterans to new heights or threatening to overtake them altogether. Jordan Mailata, Trevor Keegan, and Sydney Brown each face unique challenges from hungry rookies eager to make their mark. For a team with championship aspirations, this internal competition is exactly what’s needed to keep the roster sharp and motivated. As training camp unfolds, these battles will be among the most closely watched in Philadelphia, and the outcome could shape the team’s fortunes for years to come.

The outcome of these position battles will be crucial as the Eagles prepare for another deep playoff run. Not only will they determine the team’s starting lineup, but they’ll also set the tone for the organization’s commitment to excellence. For these veterans, the message is clear: adapt, compete, or risk being left behind.