The Athletics are starting to find their spark, and Nick Kurtz is quickly emerging as the heartbeat of this young, surging team. On Monday night, the rookie first baseman delivered the most electric moment of his budding career, crushing a no-doubt walk-off home run to deliver a dramatic 3–1 win over the AL West-leading Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

From the very first pitch, Monday night’s matchup between the Astros and Athletics unfolded as a classic pitcher’s duel. Houston struck first, grabbing an early 1–0 lead in the opening frame thanks to a 439-foot solo blast off the bat of Jose Altuve. But the A’s responded in the fifth when JJ Bleday matched the energy with a towering 408-foot homer to right-center, tying the game at 1–1.

Then came the ninth. With the game tied 1–1, Bryan Abreu took the mound for Houston. After a leadoff walk to Brent Rooker, the rookie slugger stepped in. On an 84.2 mph slider with a spin rate of 2,868 rpm, Kurtz turned on it and sent it 446 feet into the right-center seats. His 111.7 mph exit velocity told the story. It was Oakland’s fourth straight win—and perhaps their most dramatic of the season.

The moment quickly went viral. The Athletics posted the video to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, capturing the swing and the reaction at Sutter Health Park.

Fans in West Sacramento erupted, and so did social media. The walk-off marked Kurtz’s seventh homer of the season and capped off a two-game stretch where he went deep in back-to-back nights—first against the Kansas City Royals, now the Astros.

Kurtz’s emergence adds hope to a rebuilding Oakland roster. Drafted fourth overall out of Wake Forest in 2024, the 21-year-old has flashed serious upside. Over his last 15 games, he’s hit six homers with 13 RBIs and a .554 slugging percentage—numbers putting him on the radar among MLB rookie power hitters.

Despite sitting last in the AL West standings, the Athletics are now riding a four-game win streak. This latest win was only their second against Houston in the season series, but it may be the most meaningful.

The walk-off home run wasn’t just a win—it was a message. The Athletics may be young, but they aren’t backing down from anyone.