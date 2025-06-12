The Philadelphia Eagles are working to get back to the Super Bowl, and it all starts with what they do in the offseason. Besides adding players to their roster, they've added a key part to their staff, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire LSU director of player personnel Preston Tiffany, sources tell CBS Sports. Before LSU, Tiffany — who has been one of the rising stars in the college personnel world — was director of player personnel at Ole Miss,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tiffany worked as a student assistant in recruiting and player personnel at South Carolina from 2018-20 before going to Ole Miss. In 2020, he earned a degree in economics and finance from South Carolina, and in 2021, he earned a master of Business Administration from Ole Miss.

Eagles ready to repeat as champions

The Eagles know that the work starts in the offseason, and they're ready to compete and get back to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. There have been a few changes to the team, as some of the defense have walked and gone elsewhere, but they still have young players on the squad who are ready to dominate. Their defense was one of the best in the league last season, and the hope is that they can find that same magic.

On offense, as long as Saquon Barkley is on the field, all should be well. Barkley broke records last season after the year he had, and he was the stabilizing force for the Eagles' offense when they needed some juice. The passing game wasn't bad either, and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith should once again expect to receive most of the catches, as well as Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles have a young roster that is set to compete for years to come, and it may be hard to stop them week in and week out like it was late last season.