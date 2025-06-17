Game 5 of the NBA Finals did not go well for Tyrese Haliburton as he finished with just four points and did not make a field goal. The Indiana Pacers ended up losing the game 120-109, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are now one win away from winning the NBA Finals. It just wasn't Haliburton's night, and to make matters worse, Haliburton was scorching hot during warmups and couldn't miss. During the game, he could only miss.

Tyrese Haliburton COULDN'T MISS in warmups ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals 🎯 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/Eho7GCLRni — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025

The official NBA account shared the video as well, and fans are now going back to it after Tyrese Haliburton's disastrous no-show in Game 5.

“Well this aged well,” one fan said.

One fan even called that Haliburton was going to miss every shot that he took BEFORE the game started. They thought this video was a jinx, and they were right.

“He’s not gonna make a shot tonight now… that’s just how warmups work,” the fan said.

Haliburton looked great in warmups, but it did not translate to the game.

“Then what happened? He surely made a lot of shots in game?” Another fan wrote.

Game 5 just wasn't Haliburton's night.

“He definitely could miss that’s for sure,” a fan posted. “Took him a sec tho.”

Now, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers have their backs against the wall as they will be facing elimination in Game 6. Indiana was able to hang around for the most part in Monday's game, but Haliburton's no-show made it almost impossible to win. He will need to be much better when Indiana returns home on Thursday night.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will look to force a Game 7 on Thursday night when the series shifts back to Indiana. The Pacers and Thunder will get underway at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing on ABC. OKC is currently favored by 5.5 points.