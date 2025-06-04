All NFL players think about retirement. It comes whenever the players feel like they can't give their all anymore to the game. Retirement also comes up due to injury, and we saw that Derek Carr called it quits most recently due to an injured shoulder.

You have players like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning who always had that question hovering over them as their careers waned, or you have Larry Fitzgerald, who backed out quietly. Still, the most notable shock retirement was Barry Sanders, who decided on a whim that he was done playing football.

Sanders' retirement came up once again after star Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said that he admired how he did it and would like to emulate that when he decides to retire. Appearing on the podcast, Green Light with Chris Long, Barkley said, “My favorite player of all time is Barry Sanders. Probably something similar to that. I'll be balling and be like, ‘Yeah,' and call it quits.”

This is a bit concerning for fans because Barkley is currently the best running back in the NFL and was in the MVP conversation for most of last season. He ended the 2024 campaign with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 345 carries. Barkley had a career season in his first season with his new team.

Barkley was drafted second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and was instantly an electric playmaker in the NFL. He carried the Giants when needed, but because he had such a high workload, he dealt with many injuries near the end of his tenure in New York.

The Eagles have much more on offense for every team to account for on defense, with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown being one of the best quarterback-to-wide receiver duos in the NFL. That allows Barkley to have much less pressure on him, and it led to his best season he's ever had, and it led to a Super Bowl ring.

If his 2024 is any indication, Barkley still has plenty left in the tank in his NFL career. However, his comments on wanting to retire are concerning because it might happen out of the blue for fans. Still, with his career rejuvenated, Eagles fans should enjoy him while they have him.