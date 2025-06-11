The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing to defend their 2024 Super Bowl championship, which they won in resounding fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs. While Saquon Barkley was relatively quiet in that game, he still put together one of the most dominant running back seasons in NFL history last year in his first season with the Eagles.

While he was already a popular player, Barkley's epic season in Philadelphia helped boost his profile even more around the league, to the point now where he is number one in the NFL for licensed products sold featuring his name, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter also noted it was the first time since 2017 that a running back had gotten that honor.

Barkley's Eagles teammate Jalen Hurts ended up being third on the list following his Super Bowl MVP win, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking the number two slot.

A huge season for Saquon Barkley

Heading into last season, some wondered how well Saquon Barkley would fit in with the Eagles' offensive scheme, and whether or not he would still be able to be the prime version of himself that fans saw with the New York Giants.

The answer to that question was a resounding yes, as Barkley broke numerous team and NFL records last season and produced a plethora of jaw-dropping highlights that went viral on social media.

Barkley's lethal running ability helped propel the Eagles offense from good to elite, all while the team's defense continued to hold down the fort as the NFL's best unit.

The result was one of the most dominant playoff runs in recent NFL history for the Eagles, as only one of their four postseason games was remotely close down the stretch.

The Eagles now have an opportunity to go for a rare repeat as Super Bowl champions, and if they can stay healthy, they certainly appear poised to compete for just that.

The Eagles will kick off their 2025 season on September 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.