When a team waves the white flag on a prospect, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman tends to perk up. The future Hall of Fame executive has built two Super Bowl championship squads in part by taking fliers on players who have yet to come close to realizing their full potential. Roseman is hoping he just uncovered another hidden gem.

Philly is claiming 2024 fifth-round draft pick Keilan Robinson off waivers, per ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. The Jacksonville Jaguars released the running back and return specialist earlier in the week, and the Eagles are swooping in to pick him up.

Robinson missed training camp and most of his rookie campaign due to a foot injury. He was active for six games, registering only two kick returns for 34 yards. The Jags obviously have no interest in trying to salvage the fairly modest investment the previous regime made on him.

There is hope the 25-year-old speedster can still serve a meaningful role on an NFL team. He began his college career with Alabama and later transferred to Texas, accumulating 1,206 yards from scrimmage during his three-year run with the Longhorns. Perhaps there is production just waiting to bust out of those legs.

Will the Eagles pull off another offseason heist?

The Eagles are interested in finding out what Robinson can offer their special teams unit. They have a keen eye for talent, so fans will give them the benefit of the doubt for this minor move.

Howie Roseman signed former top-15 draft pick Mekhi Becton to a one-year, $5.5 million contract last offseason. The 26-year-old started 19 games at right guard, including the playoffs, and provided valuable protection on the interior offensive line during a Super Bowl run. He inked a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. This franchise revives careers.

Keilan Robinson probably feels like his has yet to even really begin, which could give him a fresh outlook when he arrives at minicamp next week. Although his ceiling is seemingly limited, most fan bases just instinctively groan when the Eagles scoop up anyone previously deemed undesirable. And who can blame them?