Training camp always brings tough decisions, but for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, the stakes feel higher. After another season missing the playoffs, the front office made moves that suggest urgency. The Colts added key defensive pieces and bolstered the offense with young playmakers. Now, they enter minicamp with increased competition at nearly every position. That’s great news for the roster as a whole—but not for everyone. For some veterans, this summer could be the beginning of the end in Indianapolis.

As competition heats up at training camp, two players—one returning from injury and another trying to hold off a rising rookie—find themselves firmly on the bubble. Whether due to contract implications, declining production, or emerging talent behind them, these two Colts could be on the outside looking in by the time Week 1 arrives.

Recapping the Colts' 2025 Offseason and OTAs

The Colts entered the 2025 offseason with several areas in need of upgrades—chief among them being their pass defense. The team struggled mightily against deep passes in 2024. They responded by signing safety Camryn Bynum to a hefty $15 million per year deal. Sure, that number raised eyebrows. However, Bynum’s age (turning 27 this year) and versatility give the Colts hope he’ll earn his keep in the coming years. They also took a calculated gamble on cornerback Charvarius Ward. They are banking on a return to his 2023 form after a rocky 2024 campaign.

On the offensive line, Indianapolis took a hit. Longtime center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries both signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts anticipated this, however, selecting Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves in the 2024 draft. Still, the depth and chemistry of this unit will be tested.

The 2025 draft class offers reasons for optimism. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren could be the X-factor the offense needs. He should bring a modern, multi-role skill set to a position that’s lacked dynamism since Jack Doyle’s retirement. On the defensive front, the Colts hope JT Tuimoloau will lead a resurgence in pass rush production after finishing 25th in sacks and 28th in pressure rate last year. With the pieces in place, now comes the harder part: choosing which veterans still fit the vision.

Here we'll try to look at the two Indianapolis Colts players who may be in danger of getting cut after their 2025 minicamp.

1. Comeback Story Or Cap Casualty?

Samson Ebukam was a revelation for the Colts in 2023. He led the team in sacks (9.5) while adding 10 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. However, a torn Achilles wiped out his 2024 season. Now, entering the final year of a three-year, $24 million deal, the 30-year-old edge rusher faces an uphill battle.

In a vacuum, Ebukam’s production from two seasons ago would warrant a spot. That said, the NFL moves fast. With Tuimoloau arriving via the draft and Laiatu Latu expected to take a second-year leap, the Colts may be looking at a younger, more cost-effective rotation. As such, Indianapolis could look to cut bait and free up cap space in the process.

That said, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo might still push to keep him. A four-man rotation featuring Tuimoloau, Latu, Kwity Paye, and a healthy Ebukam has the potential to be lethal. His fate may come down to August tape and whether the staff believes he can recapture his 2023 form.

2. Experience Or Upside Behind Jonathan Taylor?

The Colts backfield has long been defined by Jonathan Taylor. However, after last year’s issues with depth and durability behind him, Indianapolis retooled its running back room. Enter Khalil Herbert. He was signed to a cheap one-year deal. There's also DJ Giddens, a fifth-round rookie who many viewed as a Day 2 talent.

Herbert brings experience and some past production from his time in Chicago and Cincinnati. That said, the reality is he struggled in 2024. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and failed to carve out a consistent role. At 27, he’s no longer the up-and-coming player he once was. With little guaranteed money, his roster spot is far from locked in.

Meanwhile, Giddens is creating real buzz in camp. The Kansas State product posted over 3,000 yards from scrimmage in two seasons and brings a dual-threat skill set that Herbert simply can’t match. Yes, Giddens needs refinement in pass protection. However, his big-play ability and fresh legs make him an ideal change-of-pace option behind Taylor.

With the Colts likely keeping three or four backs—and one of those spots potentially earmarked for a special teams contributor—Herbert could find himself in a precarious position. Unless he vastly outperforms Giddens in preseason action, it’s hard to justify using a roster spot on a veteran with diminishing returns.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Colts are clearly leaning into a new era—blending young playmakers with a few key veterans as they try to climb back into playoff contention. But with that approach comes tough decisions. Both Ebukam and Herbert were brought in with hope they’d be impactful pieces. Now, they face the reality of a team moving forward without them.

If they can rise to the challenge in training camp, they may still earn their stripes. But if not, their time in Indianapolis could be over before the season even begins.