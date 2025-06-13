The thought that T.J. Watt would ever play for another NFL franchise is one many would never expect. However, the NFL is a business, and elite players switch teams frequently. After the legendary Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that proved that anything is possible. With that said, the Steelers could lose their star player if they don't come to an agreement on a contract. Mike Tomlin recently spoke on the Watt contract extension talks.

Watt has been a star since he entered the league in 2017. He's a former Defensive Player of the Year with the Steelers in 2021 and is a four-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Second Team All-Pro. He'll go down as one of the best defensive players of all time, alongside his brother, JJ Watt.

Because Watt and the Steelers have yet to agree on a contract extension, the trade odds start top surface on sportsbooks. According to Bovada, the Philadelphia Eagles are the betting favorite to land the superstar edge rusher.

Philadelphia Eagles: +300

San Francisco 49ers: +400

Detroit Lions: +600

New England Patriots: +700

Seattle Seahawks: +900

Arizona Cardinals: +1000

T.J. Watt trade odds favor Eagles amid contract uncertainty

The Eagles landing T.J. Watt would cause ripple effects around the NFL community. The Eagles are coming off a massive Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in which they dominated from kickoff. Philadelphia's roster is loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

However, it doesn't matter how good you are; there is always room for a superstar. Watt would join Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith Jr, and Nakobe Dean, four Georgia products on the defensive line and outside linebacker core.

On FanDuel, the Eagles are in a tie for the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LX at +750.