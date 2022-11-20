Published November 20, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season after losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Getting back on track shouldn’t be too difficult for a team so stacked with talent but they will have to make do for the time being without two key players: Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis.

Goedert injured his shoulder during the Eagles’ loss and was placed on injured reserve. Davis was placed on IR after Week 8 when he suffered an ankle injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, both players are expected to return to action later in the regular season.

“Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on injured reserve this past week with a shoulder injury, is expected to return during the regular season, league sources told ESPN,” writes Schefter. “The Eagles also believe rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has a realistic chance to return when he is eligible to come off IR on Dec. 4 against the Tennessee Titans…”

Goedert has 544 receiving yards on 43 catches to go along with three touchdowns. He is one of Jalen Hurts’ key targets, especially on screen plays.

Davis, a rookie drafted with the 13th overall pick, has 14 total tackles and one pass defended this season. Philadelphia went and signed free agents Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to make up for the temporary loss of Davis, a massive and fearsome presence in the trenches.

The Eagles have legitimate Super Bowl potential, so maintaing good health down the stretch of the regular season will be key.