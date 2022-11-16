Published November 16, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli

Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.

We have finally gotten a bit more clarity on Goedert’s injury, and it doesn’t appear to be good news. The Eagles have opted to place Goedert on injured reserve for the time being, and while there still isn’t a super clear timeline regarding his potential return to action, Goedert will now be forced to miss at least the Eagles next four games as he attempts to work his way back to health.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four weeks.”

This is a big blow for the Eagles, especially after suffering such a discouraging loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Goedert had been a big piece of Philly’s dynamic offense, and his absence will leave a big hole in their passing attack for the time being. Guys across the roster will have to step up to help soften the blow of his loss.

For now, quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely rely on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith more than ever with Goedert on the sidelines. The Eagles will likely be hoping that Goedert can return as soon as possible, but even if he can, he won’t be able to return until Week 15 at the earliest. Even with him now on injured reserve, Goedert’s status is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.