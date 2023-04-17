Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts just became the highest paid player in NFL history. Hurts and the Eagles agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
According to the two, the deal includes $179.304 million in guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at the time of signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by Mar. 24.
It’s also the first no-trade clause in Philadelphia Eagles history for the 24-year-old star.
It’s the most money ever given to a quarterback per year, and the total cash is second in NFL history behind only the 10-year, $450 million extension that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.
“The Eagles QB can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, giving him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would’ve been due in the last year of his original rookie contract this season,” wrote Rapoport and Pelissero on Monday.