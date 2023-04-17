Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts just became the highest paid player in NFL history. Hurts and the Eagles agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to the two, the deal includes $179.304 million in guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at the time of signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by Mar. 24.

It’s also the first no-trade clause in Philadelphia Eagles history for the 24-year-old star.

It’s the most money ever given to a quarterback per year, and the total cash is second in NFL history behind only the 10-year, $450 million extension that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

“The Eagles QB can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, giving him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would’ve been due in the last year of his original rookie contract this season,” wrote Rapoport and Pelissero on Monday.

“Hurts gets a raise in 2023, including a $23.294 million signing bonus, and will make $64 million through the first new year in 2024. The Eagles now have him under contract for the next six years, on a deal that preserves their flexibility to keep the team intact around him.”

The deal was negotiated by Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn and could be the largest contract ever completed by a female agent, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

It’s nothing short of a mega-deal and Hurts should be worth every penny of it. The former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft took over as the full-time starter in 2021.

Last year, his third full NFL season, was his best — he completed 66.5 percent of passes for 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions while adding 760 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, as well as a Pro Bowl nod and an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

Although Jalen Hurts and the Eagles couldn’t get it done against Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2022, with the superstar locked up for the next five years, it would be no surprise at all to see Philly back in the dance sooner rather than later.