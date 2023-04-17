Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts just became the highest paid player in NFL history. Hurts and the Eagles agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to the two, the deal includes $179.304 million in guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at the time of signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by Mar. 24.

It’s also the first no-trade clause in Philadelphia Eagles history for the 24-year-old star.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s the most money ever given to a quarterback per year, and the total cash is second in NFL history behind only the 10-year, $450 million extension that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

“The Eagles QB can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, giving him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would’ve been due in the last year of his original rookie contract this season,” wrote Rapoport and Pelissero on Monday.