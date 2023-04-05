In 2022, Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts took his game to new heights. While looking like a force on the field, he led the Eagles to a trip to the Super Bowl. Even though Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team looks to have an elite foundation in place.

During the 2022 campaign, quarterback Gardner Minshew served as the Eagles backup. But following his decision to move on free agency, the team chose to add another veteran to the quarterback room. This came with the signing of former second-overall pick Marcus Mariota. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

On Wednesday, Mariota met with the media for the first time since signing with the Eagles. While speaking, he made it clear that he is prepared to not only help Jalen Hurts elevate his game, but he is looking to impact the offense as a whole.

After spending the start of his career with the Tennesee Titans, and most recently with the Atlanta Falcons, Mariota has already had a career full of highs and lows. While spending significant time as a starter, he has also spent much of his career in a backup role. He now looks to bring this experience to Philadelphia.

“I think being around A.J., DeVonta, and those guys, they’re just so eager to learn. My role is just to provide information and share experiences. As a guy that’s played in the league now for eight years, I’ve been cut, I’ve been a starter, we’ve won playoff games, and I’ve been benched,” said Mariota via NJ.com’s Chris Franklin.

He also added, “I believe that I can relate with a lot of guys and continue to build that chemistry in the locker room and be a voice and make an impact in any way that I can…I want to be a guy for Jalen and become a resource any way I can to hopefully make him and the team better.”

Adding a player of Mariota’s caliber could very well help elevate Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. Through his history and playstyle, he could be the ideal addition to this team. If needed, he could also be the perfect fit in the Philadelphia offense.