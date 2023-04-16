Darius Slay is the latest defensive back in the NFL who has come to the defense of Jalen Ramsey’s final season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins last month, featured in all 17 games of the Rams’ 2022 regular season schedule. While the veteran cornerback did haul in four interceptions for the second straight year, he allowed a career-high five touchdowns in coverage.

Slay has taken notice of those who have claimed that Ramsey had a sluggish 2022 campaign. For the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, he sees that the six-time Pro Bowler did not have a “bad year” with the Rams last season.

“Fans, I don’t know what y’all consider a bad year for Ramsey, the man had four picks and 16 PBUs,” Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast. “That’s All-Pro year for anybody else in this league right now. I see commentators just saying ‘oh, Ramsey done fall off.’ … That’s All-Pro-type of level if it wasn’t just Jalen Ramsey.

“Just because he’d been All-Pro, Pro Bowl for like five or six years in a row, y’all standards is very high for him. … That was nonsense when people were saying that because that man has been a dog for the longest since he been in the league. I got a lot of respect for his game.”

Ramsey has also heard all about the criticism regarding his final season with the NFC West side, and he sent a message to such critics during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins.

“You got to put on the film now,” Ramsey said after joining the Dolphins. “You got to really watch it. You don’t become this successful without actually doing good things on that field and having the respect from your peers and media.

“We’re going to see. We’re going to say what those guys say once we are out on the field. That’s what matters. We’re going to see what they got to say.”

In the big picture, Ramsey and Xavien Howard are expected to be the Dolphins’ go-to starters at the cornerback position in the upcoming 2023 campaign.