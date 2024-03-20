After spending the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Devin White joined the Philadelphia Eagles heading into 2024. With a fresh start in front of him, White is looking to prove himself with the Eagles.
Philadelphia signed the linebacker to a deal worth up to $7.5 million. White understands the position he finds himself in and is now looking to make the most of it, via Dave Zangoro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“They the big dogs around the NFL, so obviously, I consider myself a big dog,” White said. “That's what my son say. So I wanted to join the big dogs, trying to help them get to a goal that they ultimately want. That's a championship.”
“Now I'm here in a great spot, just ready to show who I really am, which a lot of people know,” White continued. “I've been in the league five years and did great things. But none of that matters now. Right now, I got a clean start. Zero tackles, zero sacks, zero picks, zero wins. I'm trying to go and earn it all.”
White's final year in Tampa Bay was hampered by injuries, as he appeared in just 14 games. He made 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. While the picks were a career high, 2023 marked the first season of White not making 100 tackles since 2020. He earned a porous 46 grade from Pro Football Focus.
But Devin White knows he has much more to offer. He comes to Philadelphia with 566 tackles, 64 quarterback hits, 23 sacks, and three interceptions over his career. He's a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.
With the Eagles however, White is back at square one. He's ready to prove he can still be a dominant linebacker and lead Philadelphia to championship glory.