By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys handed the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss of the season in Week 16. While the Eagles might still be a league-leading 13-2, two of Philly’s defenders won’t be forgetting this Cowboys’ loss anytime soon.

Dallas defeated Philadelphia 40-34. Following the loss, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to Twitter to express their emotions.

Slay simply said, “We will bounce back!!” Cox then added, “WATCH THE RESPONSE!!!!!” Both tweets incorporated numerous triumph emojis. While both players are looking forward to the Eagles’ future, Slay and Cox seem prepared for if Philadelphia faces the Cowboys in the postseason.

Week 16 was the first time Philadelphia has allowed 40 points this season. Their previous high was 35 to the Lions in Week 1. However, the Eagles still went on to win 38-35. In their first matchup against the Cowboys, Philly allowed just 17 points in a 26-17 win

The Eagles’ defense has been one of the very best in the NFL this season. They rank second in the league, allowing just 301.9 yards per game. Slay and Cox have been crucial parts of that success. Slay was nominated to the Pro Bowl after compiling 19 passes defended and three interceptions in 15 games. Fox hasn’t been a slouch either, racking up 39 tackles, six for a loss, 10 quarterback hits and six sacks.

With both the Eagles and Cowboys qualified for the playoffs, there’s a chance they could face off again in the postseason. Philly will hope to have quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup.

However, Slay, Cox and all of Philadelphia’s defense has been great this season. They might have fallen against the Cowboys, but they look ready to get back up.