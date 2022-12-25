The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys had quite a slugfest on Christmas eve, with the rivaling NFC East division squads trading blows in Week 16. Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith landed some of the heaviest punches in the game for the Eagles, as he finished the game with 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches and 10 targets.

Smith also turned heads by jokingly stealing from the Cowboys’ Salvation Army bucket after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the matchup.

The Cowboys are known to celebrate some of their touchdowns by jumping into the Salvation Army bucket, but Smith was not going to follow the example, instead using the opportunity to make fun of the Cowboys. However, there are not a few people out there who found the celebration a little bit distasteful, considering that Smith appeared as though he was stealing from the bucket.

The Eagles entered Week 16’s showdown against Dallas with a league-best 13-1 record, though, they have yet to lock up the top spot in the NFC East division. The Cowboys are right behind Philadelphia walking into the game with a 10-4 record.

Regardless of the playoff implications of this matchup, the Eagles and the Cowboys are always going to go hard at each other whenever these teams meet on the field.

Philadelphia did not have star quarterback Jalen Hurts in this game, as he’s nursing an upper-body injury. Gardner Minshew started for Hurts and finished with 355 passing yards and two touchdowns with interceptions on 24 of 40 completions.