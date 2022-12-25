By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

That is certainly good news for the Cowboys and the best Christmas gift they could ask for, especially after the team dealt with a variety of injuries prior to Saturday’s contest. For those not in the know, in the buildup to the game, there were concerns whether the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons among many others would be able to suit up and play.

Dallas still had some key absences like Sam Williams, Leighton Vander Esch, James Washington and Trayvon Mullen to name a few, but the good thing is it looks like there won’t be any addition to that list as a result of the Eagles match.

Jerry Jones and his Cowboys can’t really afford to lose any player at this point of the season when they are so close to the playoffs. With just two weeks left before the postseason, it’s definitely important for the team to be able to stay healthy if they want to increase their chances of competing for the Super Bowl title.