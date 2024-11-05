The Philadelphia Eagles won their fourth straight game in Week 9, improving to 6-2 in the process. The Birds are rolling and Saquon Barkley is a big reason for their success.

The star running back continues to ball out in his first season in the City of Brotherly Love and cooked the Jacksonville Jaguars for 159 yards on 27 carries, including a touchdown. One specific run by Saquon made headlines everywhere when he literally backward-hurdled over a defender.

Lots of fellow players and even LeBron James reacted to it, but we didn't get to see the Eagles' sideline reaction until now. Needless to say, they were in awe of Barkley's ridiculous athleticism.

Expand Tweet

Truly remarkable stuff from Barkley. He's having a huge campaign for the Eagles, rushing for 5.9 yards per carry and 925 yards already. Alongside Derrick Henry, Saquon is definitely the best back in the league right now.

Philly's run offense is one of the best in the NFL because of Barkley. They also have a phenomenal receiving corps led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, although Brown is dealing with a minor knee injury at the moment. Defensively, the Birds are solid as well.

Barkley has now run for over 100 yards in three consecutive outings and appears to be getting better as the season rolls on. The veteran did have some back tightness after the win over Jacksonville but he's expected to suit up for the Eagles in a divisional clash with the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Nick Sirianni had the perfect take on the Barkley play from Sunday. Via ESPN:

“It was the best play I've ever seen,” Sirianni said. “What I think is so cool, there's going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia trying to make that play and talking about that play and simulating that play as they play backyard football or peewee football. They ain't going to be able to make it — I believe he's the only one in the world that can do that. I'm speechless. It was unbelievable.”

It could end up being the most spectacular play of the '24 campaign.