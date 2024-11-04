The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 6-2 on Sunday with a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Saquon Barkley balled out once again, rushing for 159 yards on 27 carries for a touchdown.

That included an epic play where Saquon literally backward hurdled over a defender, which made all the headlines on every sports show in America.

It also caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on Instagram:

Yes, Barkley was wearing LeBron 4s on his feet. The King insinuated that the sneakers enabled him to pull off such a wild play. They do look sharp, though. James has collaborated with Nike for 22 different shoes over the years and has transformed some of them for NFL players to wear as well.

In case you missed it, here's another look at the run for Saquon Barkley:

He shrugged one defender before putting the other in a spin cycle. Barkley then fully jumped over the third. Crazy stuff from the Eagles star.

The former Penn State standout has reinvented himself in Philly. After a few injury-riddled seasons with the New York Giants, Barkley is truly proving he's one of the best backs in the NFL.

He's averaging 5.9 yards per carry for 925 yards and six touchdowns. Barkley has nearly surpassed his yardage total from last season, and there are still many games left. The 27-year-old is a major reason the Birds rank second in the league in rushing yards behind only the Baltimore Ravens, who have Derrick Henry breaking records in his first season with the team.

The Eagles have an intriguing matchup awaiting them in Week 10 as they face a division rival, the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones' team has lost three in a row and Philly would love to add to their misery. Given how terrible their defense is playing, it could be another banner day for Saquon Barkley.