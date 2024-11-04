The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Philadelphia raced out to a big lead over the Jaguars on Sunday before Jacksonville made a bit of a comeback. However, few are paying attention to the final score. Many are talking about Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdling a defender backward early in the second quarter.

After the game, Barkley addressed this viral moment when speaking with reporters. He revealed that a move like this was something he had on his mind before putting it to use against the Jaguars. “It's funny, I talked about it earlier in the year with Chauncey (Gardner-Johnson) and Kelee (Ringo) about doing something like that. Yeah, we just talked about it and it came up,” he said, via Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Saquon Barkley leads Eagles to victory over Jaguars

Saquon Barkley made headlines for his incredible athleticism on Sunday. But his backwards hurdle was not the only moment of his worth discussing. The former second-overall pick had an incredible game, carrying the ball 27 times for 159 yards on the ground. He also caught three passes out of the backfield for 40 yards. He certainly helped an Eagles offense that lost AJ Brown to injury during the game.

Barkley scored two touchdowns on the day, as well. The first was a receiving touchdown in the first quarter. His second touchdown came on the ground, however. With time expiring in the first half, the Eagles faced a 3rd and 17 situation. Jalen Hurts handed the ball off to Barkley, who made a couple moves. Overall, though, he was nearly untouched as he ran for the corner of the endzone to score the touchdown.

The Jaguars did not roll over, however. After the Eagles made it 22-0 in the third, Jacksonville found some life. Trevor Lawrence ran for a touchdown with little more than five minutes remaining in the third. And then Travon Walker recovered a fumble from Barkley before running it in for a touchdown.

Eventually, Jacksonville made it a five-point game with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Lawrence dropped back on first and 10, looking for a receiver. He decided to take a shot at the endzone as he targeted D'Ernest Johnson. However, Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean picked him off to seal the win.

It was certainly closer for comfort than Philadelphia likely wanted. In any event, it's still a big win for the Eagles as they move to 6-2 on the season. Philadelphia is back in action on November 17 when the Eagles take on their heated NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.