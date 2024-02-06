The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Sao Paulo this 2024

The NFL is officially headed to South America. In the league's first-ever game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on an opponent that has yet to be revealed during Week 1 of the 2024 season.

The Eagles are the designated home team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Making a decision to play in a foreign country comes as the NFL continues its effort to expand the borders of the sport.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” league commissioner Roger Goodell said, via NFL.com. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

The NFL's growth in international followers

While the Brazil game was already announced last December, there were vaguely any major details. Now, Eagles fans in Sao Paulo get to rejoice as they'll have a chance to see Jalen Hurts and Co. in action.

The NFL reportedly has millions of fans in Brazil, which is probably why the league decided to pick the country as one of its initial international destinations. The 2024 season will also have games slated in Munich (Germany) and in London (England).

For decades, football has only been popular in North America. But as they say, the influence of social media transcends boundaries. With exposure to anything NFL-related accessible through the click of a button, more and more people around the globe are slowly being drawn to the sport. Hopefully, for Roger Goodell and the rest of the top executives, 2024 marks a new age for football…one with more international flavor than what the NFL has been used to these past decades.