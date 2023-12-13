The NFL will expand to Brazil for the first time after NFL owners approved for a game to be played in São Paulo during the 2024 season

The NFL is continuing to expand play internationally, with NFL owners approving for a game to be played in São Paulo, Brazil during the 2024 season. The two teams who will play have not been announced, but an NFC team will be the home team, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. The NFC will host this game because all NFC teams have nine home games next year while AFC teams have eight.

This will be the first time the NFL has held a game in South America. They have previously held international games in several countries including Mexico, England, Germany and Canada. This year, five international games were played with three in London and two in Frankfurt.

Following the announcement NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained why they chose Brazil to host the upcoming game.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” said Goodell. “Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of São Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base,” via the NFL website.

The NFL's international series is only growing, with NFL owners voting for there to be up to eight international games during the 2025 season, per Ian Rapoport. If the Brazil game is a hit, there could be many more hosted there in future years to come.